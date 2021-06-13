Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 66.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $268,079.84 and approximately $84.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

