Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $10,037.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

