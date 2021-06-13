Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $1.65 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

