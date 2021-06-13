Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $382,017.22

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00009757 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $382,017.22 and approximately $1,476.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.