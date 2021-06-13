EtherGem Price Hits $0.0172 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $335,656.75 and approximately $794.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.