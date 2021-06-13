Ethverse Market Cap Reaches $476,154.77 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $476,154.77 and approximately $57,395.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,783,930 coins and its circulating supply is 8,693,756 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

