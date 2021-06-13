Ethverse Trading Down 0.5% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $457,373.03 and approximately $33,090.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00149328 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.67 or 0.00698806 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,792,304 coins and its circulating supply is 8,702,131 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

