EUNO Price Reaches $0.0015 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $3,125.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.30 or 0.00834231 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,228,887,124 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

