EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

