Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

