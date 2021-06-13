Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

