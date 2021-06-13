EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $82,765.22 and $105,485.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00147927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00674944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

