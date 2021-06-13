Everex (EVX) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $508,778.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

