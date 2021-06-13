Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.05 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00164859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00187422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.93 or 0.01128644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.19 or 0.99896482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,746,115 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,885,588 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.