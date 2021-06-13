EveriToken (EVT) Market Cap Reaches $114,473.33

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $114,473.33 and $9.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

