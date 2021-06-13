Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

