Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.20 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

