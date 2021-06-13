Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Hits $14.90 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $309,683.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

