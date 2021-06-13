Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

