Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

