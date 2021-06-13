Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 36,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 62.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

