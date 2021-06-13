EXMO Coin (EXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $192,985.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $192,985.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

