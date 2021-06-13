EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,443.96

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $33,443.96 and approximately $13,087.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00098747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.