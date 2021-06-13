Expanse Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $7,633.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.71 or 0.06443998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $613.18 or 0.01576300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00438973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00151293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.67 or 0.00667527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00438581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007110 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038880 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

