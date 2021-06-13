Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Extra Space Storage worth $135,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

