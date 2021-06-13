extraDNA Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $732,864.86 and approximately $409,542.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,047.32 or 0.99707621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00353326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00438617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.44 or 0.00838670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00066526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003487 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

