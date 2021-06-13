Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,404 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

