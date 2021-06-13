Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.37. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

