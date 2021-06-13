FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

