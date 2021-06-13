FairCoin (FAIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $39.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00114061 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

