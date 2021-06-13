Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,929. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

