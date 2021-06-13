Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00168764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.35 or 0.01070418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.37 or 0.99371875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

