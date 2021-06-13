Falconswap (FSW) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $162,884.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

