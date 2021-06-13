Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 333.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 307.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $210,613.15 and $17.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00801327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.87 or 0.07973069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00083572 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

