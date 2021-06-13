FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $50,165.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00164817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.01116266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,965.97 or 1.00261189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

