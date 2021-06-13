Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fastenal by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

