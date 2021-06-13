FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and $3.58 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $15.99 or 0.00045738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,942 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

