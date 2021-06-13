Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $2,889.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001545 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

