Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $26.00 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056128 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00169875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00194782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.01090963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,032.25 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

