Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. 132,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

