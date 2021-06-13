Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,579 shares of company stock worth $9,324,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.