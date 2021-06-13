Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $431.60 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $431.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 78,691,048 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

