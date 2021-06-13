Financial Comparison: ContextLogic (WISH) & Its Competitors

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for ContextLogic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
|ContextLogic Competitors
|215
|1017
|3111
|59
|2.68
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$2.54 billion
|-$745.00 million
|-1.70
|ContextLogic Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|7.64
ContextLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ContextLogic Competitors
|-4.53%
|-5.40%
|0.60%
Summary
ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.