Financial Contrast: Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) versus The Competition

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.59 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.54 million 20.26

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

