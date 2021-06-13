Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

