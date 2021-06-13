Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

