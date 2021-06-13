Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

