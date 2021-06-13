Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $534.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.65 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

