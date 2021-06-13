Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,021,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $239.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

