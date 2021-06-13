Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,663 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

